Score some official Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 silicone cases at just $8 today (Reg. $20)

If you have picked up any of the latest Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 item trackers with all of the deals we have posted over the last couple months, you might be interested in the particularly low pricing we just spotted on the official SmartTag 2 Silicone Case too. Samsung’s covers carry a $20 MSRP, and while they have more typically been in the $10 to $15 range across 2024, the silicone models are now starting at just $7.99 on Amazon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35. This is only the second time we have ever seen them down this low on Amazon. While we have seen them go for about $1 less, you’ll also find the Samsung Rugged case starting from $7.50 Prime shipped right now too.

The SmartTag 2 is already a relatively rugged little tracker, but it can’t hurt to add some bonus protection and carrying action at a price like this.

They are designed to provide “a soft touch and a touch of personality“ while safeguarding your tracker with a sort of rubberized shell made of silicone. They also add an O-ring to the carrying experience so you can quickly attach them to just about anything – it’s a not traditional keyring-style O-ring, it’s one of those models with the latch-able access so it can connect to key rings, bag loops, and so on.

Samsung SmartTag 2 Silicone Case features:

The Silicone Case provides a soft touch and a touch of personality to how you protect your Galaxy SmartTag2. Easily attach the Galaxy SmartTag2 to your keys, bags or other personal items with a simple click of the carabiner ring

