Ralph Lauren’s Labor Day Event takes an extra 30% off: Sweaters, t-shirts, lounge, more

The Ralph Lauren Labor Day Event takes an extra 30% off best-selling styles for the entire family. Prices are as marked. RL Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Classic Fit Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt that’s currently marked down to $46 and originally sold for $65. This t-shirt is available in nine versatile color options and has a stylish chest logo that adds a stylish touch. It can be styled year-round, however for this fall it will look great under jackets, sweaters, or on its own. You can also style it with jeans, shorts, joggers, or chino pants alike. Find even more deals by heading below, and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys.
