Samsung’s 2024 27-inch M5 Smart Monitor hits new $194 Amazon all-time low (Reg. $280)

We have tracked some great deals on the new Samsung Smart Monitors over the last couple months, many of which on the higher-end variants. But today Amazon is offering its best price yet on the most affordable of the bunch with the Samsung 27-inch M50D Series FHD Smart Monitor with streaming TV at $193.59 shipped. Regularly $280, this is 31% off the going rate to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. The white model is marked down to $219.99 shipped at both Amazon and Samsung – this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on this one.

While this might be one of the most affordable points of entry to the 2024 Samsung Smart Monitor lineup, it still delivers on much of the standout feature set that separates these Smart Monitors from your average desktop display.

It trades out the iMac-style stand for the more slender option, but it also saves on some desk space and still delivers the streaming TV action and onboard gaming setup:

Stream OTT content directly from monitor or tune into Samsung TV Plus to get live TV channels & on-demand content at no cost…Instantly play the biggest games from top streaming partners, with no PC or console needed.

You can even access and control your PC and work remotely or directly on the monitor itself with embedded productivity apps like Microsoft 365, connect peripherals to support the native computing action, “see all your smart home devices in a new 3D Map View,” and pair your “Galaxy Watch to track real-time health data on the screen.”

Again, it’s clearly not just a regular display, and for $194, there’s a ton of value here.

Samsung 27-inch M50D Series FHD Smart Monitor features:

Samsung Gaming Hub is the ultimate home for gaming; Instantly play the biggest games from top streaming partners, with no PC or console needed; Discover new games or replay old favorites all in one place. Access & control your PC remotely or work directly on the monitor; Embedded productivity apps like Microsoft 365 let you bypass the PC for a simpler, streamlined working environment. Maximize multitasking by controlling multiple devices with one mouse and keyboard; Seamlessly drag & drop content across the Smart Monitor, a Galaxy Tab & Galaxy mobile device, streamlining your workflow.

