Amazon offers the GOLDTOE Texture Crew Socks for $8.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $19)

Amazon is currently offering the 6-pack of GOLDTOE Women’s Casual Texture Crew Socks for just $8.55 Prime shipped. To compare, this is the lowest price we’ve seen in over a year and they’re regularly priced at $19. This is a perfect sock to pair with all of your fall boots and the reinforced toe was designed to last for years to come. It also has a texture to help keep your feet warm and are very stylish as well. Find even more deals by heading below, and be sure to check out our fashion guide here.

You can also pick up the GOLDTOE 6-pack Men’s Cotton Blend Athletic Crew Socks for $15, which is down from this original rate of $22. These socks are great for everyday wear, however, they were especially made for your training sessions with a sweat-wicking, durable fabric. Plus, it has a cushioned footbed to promote all day comfort and the white coloring is classic to wear for years to come.

GOLDTOE Texture Crew Socks features:

Get the no-sock look without the no-sock discomfort. From the ultra low ballerina to the summer-perfect classic silhouette, we’ve got an invisible for your favorite shoe.

Socks help protect your feet from abrasions and keep moisture at bay to protect your shoes from unwanted odors.

Fits shoe sizes 6-9

Perfect fit for her

Ever wear Toe

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!