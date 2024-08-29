Galaxy Watch 7 hits Amazon low + deals from $224, Galaxy Watch 6 configs now up to $114 off

Amazon is now offering the new 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 at a new $279.99 shipped all-time low. Now that’s certainly no massive price drop considering it carries a $300 MSRP at Samsung where you can still get an up to $250 instant credit on your order with a trade-in. But this is 9to5Toys and every penny counts around here – Amazon is now offering the lowest straight up cash deal you’ll find on a new unit. Just keep in mind select colorways are starting down at $223.99 shipped in “excellent open-box condition” over at Best Buy with a full 1-year warranty attached. You can browse through all of the open-box configurations at Best Buy right here, just watch for the “open-box” links below the Add to Cart buttons. And if you would rather go for the Galaxy Watch 6 and save some cash, they are up to $114 off right now – check them out below.

Galaxy Watch 6 deals:

***Note: Many of these deals are also live at Best Buy right now, but Amazon does have lower prices on the 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 in some colorways.

While it’s hard to bypass the shiny new 7 series models for last year’s, they are still wonderful wearables that come in at a whole lot less right now. I for one still happen to like the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic models more than the new 7 with the rotating, notched bezel vibes, but either way there’s cash to be saved across the board here today.

A complete breakdown of what’s new (and the same) on Galaxy Watch 7 is waiting for you over at 9to5Google.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 features:

Looking for a great way to bring out your personal best every day? Challenge yourself to excel on your next run or bike ride using tracking with Galaxy AI that lets you compare your current performance to your last one. Know how ready you are to take on the day using your personalized Energy Score with Galaxy AI; It calculates today’s physical readiness based on what you did yesterday. Get the most out of your fitness workouts using improved Heart Rate Tracking with Galaxy AI that filters out your body’s movements for a more accurate reading.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!