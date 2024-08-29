Level Lock+ Apple Home Key lock with Wi-Fi hub for remote access starts at $265 (Reg. $349)

Amazon is now offering some solid price drops on the regularly $349 Level Lock+ Apple Home Key smart lock packages today. We are specifically looking at the bundle that includes the Wi-Fi Bridge you’ll need to control it from anywhere starting from $264.38 on the black model and $271.88 shipped on the Satin Nickel treatment. This is nearly 25% off the going rates and the lowest prices we can find. We have seen a few fleeting deals for less in the past, but those offers tend to be on the lock by itself without the compact wall plug-style Level Connect Wi-Fi Bridge (it sells for $79 on its own) that ushers in the complete feature set.

It is worth pointing out that purchasing this lock without the Level Connect Wi-Fi Bridge currently starts at $259 shipped, but that’s only on the polished brass model (the rest of them are selling for $329).

As we have said in the past, the Level Lock+ presents one of the most discreet and, in my opinion, attractive smart lock solutions on the market complete with Apple Home Key action – you can just wave your Apple Watch or iPhone in front of the lock for entry. This is not some big chunky thing hanging off the front of your house, but rather a small deadbolt fixture that looks just like any other basic, traditional front door solution.

The included Level Connect Wi-Fi Bridge enables all of the remote, over Wi-Fi functionality you are hoping for too. This enables the ability to control the lock and its settings on your phone from anywhere, including remote lock/unlock action, live activity history, key code access management, and more.

Our hands-on review details the experience entirely and you can browse the rest of this week’s best smart home deals right here.

Level Lock+ features:

Tap to access your home using Level Lock+ with Apple Home Keys. This Apple home key compatible lock opens a world of possibilities when it comes to going in and out of your home. Simply tap Lock+ with your compatible iPhone or Apple Watch, just as you would tap to pay for your groceries or buy a cup of coffee. Customize your settings for additional ways to lock and unlock your door, using the touch of a finger, a key fob or key card, your iOS or Android smartphone with the Level App, voice commands using Siri, or even a regular key.

