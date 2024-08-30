All-new Amazon Echo Spot smart speaker with animated display falls down to $55 today (Reg. $80)

After spotting the All-new Amazon Echo Spot before it was even officially unveiled just before Prime Day last month, it is now on sale for the first time since. It released with a limited-time launch deal but today Amazon has dropped the price again to give you another shot at scoring the new smart speaker with the animated display down at $54.99 shipped. Regularly $80, this is 31% or $35 off the going rate to deliver the second-lowest price we have tracked. This is just $10 above the frankly, next to unheard of launch deal Amazon offered on it.

The All-new Amazon Echo Spot is described as a “sleek smart alarm clock with Alexa and big vibrant sound.” Available in three colorways, it takes on the form of the sort half circle we see on the Echo Pop model (also on sale for $23 right now) but with an upgraded heads-up display where you can see the time, weather, or song titles at a glance alongside customizations by way of your “favorite clock face and fun colors.”

It delivers the usual Alexa voice support and music streaming action with a 1.73-inch front-firing directional speaker as well as direct access to your smart home gear as and Alexa routine action:

Set up an Alexa routine that gently wakes you with music and gradual light. Glance at the time, check reminders, or ask Alexa for weather updates. Just ask Alexa to turn on lights or touch the screen to dim. Create routines that use motion detection to turn down the thermostat as you head out or open the blinds when you walk into a room.”

It is a great little option for the nightstand or elsewhere in the house and you can get a closer look at the feature set and what the animated display is capable of in our launch coverage.

All-new Amazon Echo Spot features:

A sleek smart alarm clock with Alexa and big vibrant sound. Ready to help you wake up, wind down, and so much more. See time, weather, and song titles at a glance, control smart home devices, and more. Personalize your display with your favorite clock face and fun colors. Enjoy rich sound with clear vocals and deep bass. Just ask Alexa to play music, podcasts, and audiobooks. See song titles and touch to control your music. Control compatible smart home devices. Just ask Alexa to turn on lights or touch the screen to dim. Create routines that use motion detection to turn down the thermostat as you head out or open the blinds when you walk into a room.

