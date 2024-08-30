Amazon’s adidas Labor Day Sale offers up to 50% off apparel, shoes, more from $6 Prime shipped

The Amazon adidas Labor Day Sale offers up to 50% off apparel, shoes, and accessories with pricing from $6 Prime shipped. A highlight from this sale is the Essentials Fleece Jogger Pants that are currently marked down to $16 and originally sold for $50. These will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe for the school and fall season and the fleece material is easy to wash. This style is available in fifteen color options and it has a drawstring waist to have a perfect fit. Score even more deals by heading below, and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Jersey Embroidered Small Logo T-Shirt $16 (Orig. $30)
- Adilette Aqua Slides $14 (Orig. $28)
- Tiro23 League Pants $26 (Orig. $50)
- Athletic Fit 3-pack Boxer Briefs $23 (Orig. $36)
- Essentials Fleece Jogger Pant $16 (Orig. $50)
- And even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Squadra 21 Shorts $15 (Orig. $22)
- Defiant Speed Tennis Shoe $61 (Orig. $110)
- Kaptar Flow Sneakers $50 (Orig. $90)
- Park Street Sneaker $43 (Orig. $75)
- Adult X_plrpulse Sneaker $28 (Orig. $65)
- And even more deals…
