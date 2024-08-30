Apple’s most affordable M4 iPad Pro returns to $899 low, or $849 for Best Buy members ($150 off)

Justin Kahn -
AppleBest iPad Deals
$150 off From $849
M4 iPad Pro

Amazon has now brought back its all-time low pricing on Apple’s most affordable new M4 iPad Pro. You can now land the 11-inch 256GB model starting at $899 shipped. That’s $100 off the regularly $999 price tag and matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon for this model. This deal is also now live at Best Buy where Plus and Total members can knock an extra $50 off to deliver the lowest price we have tracked at $849 shipped. On top of those two options, you can score this same model but with the cellular connectivity starting at $1,099 shipped, which is also $100 off and within a couple bucks of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. 

While you will want to scope out the updated list of discounted pricing across all configurations of the new M4 iPad Pro below, today we are highlighting the most affordable point of entry into Apple’s exciting new pro-grade tablet lineup. 

Sure, it would be nice to land one with more built-in storage than the 256GB on offer above, but in the name of saving money, it might make more sense to scoop up a lower storage tier and just use the external drives you already have, or cloud storage to keep some cash in your pocket. The 512GB 11-inch M4 iPad pro sells for $1,099, and you can certainly score a whole lot more external storage than that for $200. 

M4 iPad Pro 11-inch

M4 iPad Pro 13-inch

M4 iPad Pro features:

The new iPad Pro is impossibly thin, featuring outrageous performance with the Apple M4 chip, a breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display, and superfast Wi-Fi 6E. Along with Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard, it brings endless versatility, creativity, and productivity to your fingertips. Ultra Retina XDR delivers extreme brightness and contrast, exceptional color accuracy, and features advanced technologies like ProMotion, P3 wide color, and True Tone. Plus a nano-texture glass option is available in 1TB and 2TB configurations.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best iPad Deals

Apple's iPad lineup has expanded in recent years, featuring varying displays that range in size from 7.9-inches up to 12.9-inches. Designed with consumers and pros…

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

New OnePlus Pad 2 drops to $500 with FREE official foli...
This iBUYPOWER Y60 RTX 4070 Gaming PC with liquid cooli...
Best Buy Labor Day sale now live: MacBooks $500 off, iP...
Apple’s AirTags drop to $18.75 ea. for Labor Day:...
Anker’s Eufy X8 Pro robot vacuum self-empties int...
Govee’s new Evangelion gaming light bars and smar...
Have a holly jolly Christmas with LEGO’s newly re...
Best Labor Day deals under $30: Apple gear, MagSafe cha...
Load more...
Show More Comments