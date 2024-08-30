Apple’s most affordable M4 iPad Pro returns to $899 low, or $849 for Best Buy members ($150 off)

Amazon has now brought back its all-time low pricing on Apple’s most affordable new M4 iPad Pro. You can now land the 11-inch 256GB model starting at $899 shipped. That’s $100 off the regularly $999 price tag and matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon for this model. This deal is also now live at Best Buy where Plus and Total members can knock an extra $50 off to deliver the lowest price we have tracked at $849 shipped. On top of those two options, you can score this same model but with the cellular connectivity starting at $1,099 shipped, which is also $100 off and within a couple bucks of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon.

While you will want to scope out the updated list of discounted pricing across all configurations of the new M4 iPad Pro below, today we are highlighting the most affordable point of entry into Apple’s exciting new pro-grade tablet lineup.

Sure, it would be nice to land one with more built-in storage than the 256GB on offer above, but in the name of saving money, it might make more sense to scoop up a lower storage tier and just use the external drives you already have, or cloud storage to keep some cash in your pocket. The 512GB 11-inch M4 iPad pro sells for $1,099, and you can certainly score a whole lot more external storage than that for $200.

M4 iPad Pro 11-inch

M4 iPad Pro 13-inch

M4 iPad Pro features:

The new iPad Pro is impossibly thin, featuring outrageous performance with the Apple M4 chip, a breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display, and superfast Wi-Fi 6E. Along with Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard, it brings endless versatility, creativity, and productivity to your fingertips. Ultra Retina XDR delivers extreme brightness and contrast, exceptional color accuracy, and features advanced technologies like ProMotion, P3 wide color, and True Tone. Plus a nano-texture glass option is available in 1TB and 2TB configurations.

