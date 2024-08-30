Nordstrom’s Summer Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, Ray-Ban, Free People, New Balance, more

The Nordstrom Summer Sale takes up to 50% off top brands including Nike, Ray-Ban, Free People, Rhone, New Balance, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Nike Woven Tapered Leg Pant that’s currently marked down to $53 and originally sold for $70. These pants are available in six color options and pairs perfectly with t-shirts or sweatshirts alike for the upcoming fall season. This style is a great everyday piece and it has a drawstring waist for a perfect fit. Rated 4.1/5 stars from Nordstrom customers. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

