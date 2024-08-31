UGREEN’s new USB-C robot charger isn’t just adorable: 100W, 4-ports, magnetic feet, and onboard display

Justin Kahn
Brand new $70
100W UGREEN Uno Nexode Robot Charger-03

UGREEN is now out with a sweet new robot charger, but this time with even more ports, more power, and even more adorable facial expressions for the built-in display. This might look like just a cute little robot toy that happens to be a charger, and it very much is, but it is indeed also a serious charging solution with notable output power, some interesting features, and an onboard display that shows off some personality too. Now available for purchase via the brand’s official Amazon storefront, you can get more details on the new 100W UGREEN Uno Nexode Robot Charger below. 

New 100W UGREEN Uno Nexode Robot Charger

This isn’t the first time we have seen these adorable little robot Uno chargers from the brand, you can indeed score the less powerful single USB-C port 30W model in black/grey, purple, or pink/blue at just over $18 Prime shipped on Amazon right now. 

There’s also a 65W triple-port model in the same three color options that sells for $35.99 shipped on Amazon, down from the regular $50 price tag. 

But today we are taking it up a notch with the new 100W variant. This time around UGREEN is maintaining the same “groovy robot” design, but with more power and a 4-port GaN setup: There are a pair of smartphone and laptop USB-C ports, alongside a third Type-C variant and a bonus USB-A jack for legacy gear embedded along the top of the headphone band the robot is wearing. 

The 100W USB-C charger is equipped with PWM chip and synchronous rectification chip, the power supply works efficiently, and also has overvoltage, overcurrent, overload, short circuit, overtemperature and other protections.

Alongside the magnetic feet that cover the outlet prongs – you can stick this little guy to your MacBook, the fridge, or anything a magnet usually attaches to, this model once again has a built-in display that showcases a series of fun facial expressions that indicate the charging status:

As far as we can tell, this elevated 100W model displays far more elaborate expressions than the aforementioned models, while still maintaining that adorable retro flare too. 

The new  100W UGREEN Uno 4-port Nexode Robot Charger is now available for purchase on Amazon at $69.99 shipped.

