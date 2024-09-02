Belkin’s new Apple-certified BoostCharge  USB-C Apple Watch fast charger hits $34 low

Alongside some of its new flat 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe charger releases, Belkin also decided to release the detachable Apple-certified USB-C Apple Watch charger on its own as well. It regularly fetches $40, but has now dropped in price for the first time to $33.99 as part of Amazon’s Labor Day sale. This handy little charging solution first landed on Amazon just over two months again and is now seeing its very first price drop to deliver a subsequent Amazon all-time low.

As you can see from the imagery on the listing page, this Belkin Apple-certified USB-C Apple Watch charger comes straight from the brand’s BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 MagSafe-compatible Wireless Charging Pad (this one is marked down from $130 to $104 shipped today). But folks who might not need, or already have, a 3-in-1 charging setup can now purchase the Apple Watch solution on its own for a fraction of the price.

It is simple in application and execution. The unit, not much larger than the magnetic Apple Watch charging pad itself, features a built-in USB-C connector so you can power up your Apple Watch hanging off the side of your MacBook, with an iPad, or in just about any wall charger that sports a Type-C port.

It delivers “fast charging support specifically to the Apple Watch 7 Series and later” worth he ability to juice up your wearable from “0-80% in just 45 minutes” with 5W of juice.

But if the travel-sized form-factor isn’t of interest, just keep in mind you can score Apple’s official 15W MagSafe Charger down at $29 for Labor Day (this is over 25% off).

Belkin BoostCharge Apple-certified USB-C Apple Watch charger features:

BoostCharge Portable Apple Watch Charger provides fast charging support specifically to the Apple Watch 7 Series and later from 0-80% in just 45 minutes!*, as well as Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2, up to 5W. Confirmed to work smoothly and safely with all Apple watches, this charger’s USB-C input lets you charge your watch using MacBook, iPhone 15 Series, and any USB-C power bank – offering flexibility for your charge. Slim and lightweight, its travel-friendly design makes it the perfect charger for your travels – slipping easily into your bag or carry-on. Plus, a detachable USB-C Apple Watch Puck adds even more convenience for travel and storage.

