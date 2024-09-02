Don’t miss Lexar’s 1TB PLAY microSD card for PC handhelds, tablets, more at $66 (2024 low)

We just spotted a deal that drops Lexar’s 1TB PLAY microSDXC Memory Card to $66.49 shipped on Amazon. This particular microSD card with a $130 price tag has fetched as much as $97 this year, but it has mostly been sitting at $74 in recent months. Today’s deal, however, shaves $64 off its listed price to land a significant discount. It’s within $3 of its all-time low on Amazon and is currently fetching the best price we have tracked for it this year. Head below for more details of this microSD card along with deals on other Lexar storage gear.

The Lexar 1TB PLAY microSD card is compatible with a variety of devices including smartphones, tablets, and gaming handhelds like Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, and more. With read and write speeds of up to 160MB/s and 100MB/s, respectively, the Lexar PLAY microSD card is not nearly as fast as Samsung’s PRO Plus or PRO Ultimate microSD cards, but it’s a solid option to store videos, games, music, and more, especially at its discounted price today.

The Lexar 1TB PLAY microSD card, by the way, is not the only Lexar storage solution discounted today. Below is a list of all the Lexar SSDs that are going for cheap right now.

Lexar 1TB PLAY microSDXC Memory Card features:

Compatible with Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, Legion Go, other portable gaming devices, smartphones and tablets

Faster transfer speeds for quick loading time with up to 160MB/s read

Improved write speeds of up to 100MB/s for quicker downloads

Quickly capture, play back and transfer Full-HD and 4K video

Store more videos, movies, games, music, and your favorite content with large capacity up to 1TB

