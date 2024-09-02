Macy’s Labor Day Sale takes an extra 10-20% off sitewide (up to 50% off) with this promo code!

The Macy’s Labor Day Sale that’s offering an extra 10–20% off sitewide with code LABOR at checkout. Inside this sale you can score deals on Ralph Lauren, The North Face, Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Ralph Lauren Classic Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $56 and originally sold for $110. This polo shirt is a fantastic option for everyday wear and pairs nicely with jeans, joggers, shorts, or chino pants alike. It’s available in 17 color options and the material is highly breathable. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 800 reviews from Macy’s customers. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Michael Kors Bomber Jacket $50 (Orig. $150)
- RL Classic-Fit Plaid Linen-Cotton Workshirt $74 (Orig. $125)
- RL Classic Polo Shirt $56 (Orig. $110)
- The North Face Half Dome Sweatshirt $35 (Orig. $60)
- Hurley Phantom Walk-Shorts $30 (Orig. $60)
- And even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- TH Women’s Hooded Packable Puffer Coat $100 (Orig. $140)
- Nautica Classic-Fit T-Shirt $20 (Orig. $35)
- Nautica Classic-Fit Deck Shorts $30 (Orig. $36)
- Polo Ralph Lauren Featherweight Henley $47 (Orig. $80)
- TH 3-pack Boxer Briefs $28 (Orig. $43)
- And even more deals…
