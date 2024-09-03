Amazon offers the Dickies Original 874 Work Pants for $21 Prime shipped (Reg. $30)

Reg. $30 $21

Amazon is currently offering the men’s Dickies Original 874 Work Pants that are currently marked down to $21. For comparison, this style is regularly priced at $30 and this is matching the lowest price we’ve seen in nearly a year. These pants are available in a several color options and make a perfect option for work or events for the fall season. The twill fabric was designed to last and be highly durable. Better yet, it has a stain and wrinkle-resistant fabric, to stay looking polished throughout the day. Finally be sure to check out our fashion guide to find even more sales today.

Dickies Original 874 Work Pants feature:

  • Our highest rise; sits at the natural waist. Traditional workwear waistband; consider sizing up on first purchase.
  • Sturdy twill fabric; durable and long-lasting. Relaxed fit with slightly tapered legs leaves enough room in the seat and thigh.
  • Wrinkle- and stain-resistant fabric is easy to care for. Durable, reinforced seams won’t unravel.
  • Signature, wide-tunnel belt loops help evenly distribute weight. Welt back pockets with button closures keep your personal items secure.
  • Convenient, hook-and-eye waist closure with sturdy brass zip fly. 8.5 oz. Twill, 65% Polyester/35% Cotton.

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
