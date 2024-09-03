Apple’s official 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter just dropped back to $40 (32% off)

Update: This deal is now live once again. Details below in original post.

We feature a ton of wall adapters and chargers for well under the price of the official Apple models, that’s for sure. But for some folks, it’s that all-white Cupertino design or nothing, and we have deal for you today too. Amazon is once offering the Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter down at $39.99 shipped. Buying this model directly from Apple will cost you $59 right now, and it still regularly fetches as much at Amazon. But it has now returned to the lowest price we have tracked all year there at 32% off.

This official charging solution features the minimalist all-white design, complete with the must-have, travel-friendly foldable outlet prongs and a pair USB-C charging ports so you can juice up two devices at the same time.

Input ratings and power distribution across the two ports on this Apple charger are as follows: Input: 100–240V /1.0A, (USB PD) Output 1 or 2: 5VDC/3A or 9VDC/3A or 15VDC/2.33A or 20VDC/1.75A.

Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter features:

The 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter allows you to charge two devices at the same time, whether you’re at home, in the office, or on the go.

The compact size and folding prongs make it easy to pack and store.

Apple recommends using it with MacBook Air. You can also use it with iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

Charging cable sold separately.

