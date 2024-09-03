New low hits Belkin’s 2024 Qi2 15W 3-in-1 charging pad at $104 shipped (All colors)

While we are still tracking a notable Labor Day price drop on its latest upright 3-in-1 Qi2 magnetic stand at under $119, Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on the Belkin BoostCharge Pro Qi2 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Wireless Charging Pad at $103.99 shipped. This deal is live on both the black and white models to deliver a solid 20% in savings and the best we have tracked yet on the 2024 charging solutions. They carry a regular price tag at $130 – the black model is seeing its first notable deal and this is the second time we have seen the white drop below the MSRP.

While many folks might prefer the upright stand take on the 3-in-1 charging setup, if you’re looking for something with the flat orientation, Belkin is serving up a compelling solution here.

You’re looking at the brand’s latest 2024 model complete with Qi2 tech. That means the main magnetic charging pad for iPhone can deliver the full 15W of juice while also charging up your AirPods and other wireless earbud cases as well as Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch charger is a removable one as well, connecting and disconnecting from the main charging pad via USB-C – you can take it with you anywhere and use it in wall chargers and on the side of your MacBook, for example. It is also worth pointing out that we happened to have spotted the first deal on the Apple Watch charger alone so you can grab one of those down at $34 right now if you don’t need the rest of the setup.

The Belkin BoostCharge Pro Qi2 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Wireless Charging Pad ships with a 5-foot USB-C cable and the 30W wall charger you’ll need to power the unit in the box.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad features:

Place your phone on this pad for up to 15W fast charging Qi2 for iPhone plus MagSafe compatibility, even with the case on. Plus, you get 5W of simultaneous charging for AirPods while the 5W Qi pad charges your Apple Watch. Ready for use right out of the box with a 30W PSU and 5ft USB-C to USB-C cable included, this compact wireless charging pad is made with the latest standard Qi2 technology with magnets – ensuring a fast charge every time. A slim, lightweight design makes this the perfect compact charger for your travels – slipping easily into your bag or carry-on. Plus, a detachable USB-C Apple Watch Puck adds even more convenience for travel and storage.

