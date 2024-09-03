Belkin’s official 15W BoostCharge Pro MagSafe Car Charger Mount sees rare 25% drop to $75

Some folks are just fine with the more budget-model car mounts, and we totally get it. But some, on the other hand, are looking for one of the more high-end solutions and today we spotted a deal one of the better options in that category. The Belkin BoostCharge Pro 15W MagSafe Wireless Car Charger Mount typically fetches a $100 premium and doesn’t often drop any lower, but Amazon has now brought the price down to $74.99 shipped. That’s 25% off the going rate, the lowest we have seen on Amazon all-year, and the best price we can find.

Okay, so there’s no denying it…this is a pricey car charger mount, even with the deal. The new Satechi 15W Qi2 model with a Space Gray metal design clocks in with a $60 MSRP, for comparison. But, the Qi2 standard has typically brought the third-party 15W charging spec into a more affordable price range across the board, and this is one “engineered with the official MagSafe technology for a seamless set-and-drive experience” we are talking about from Belkin here today.

Belkin official 15W MagSafe Wireless Car Charger Mount features a vent-mounted design made to latch on securely and hold your iPhone 12 or newer at an ideal viewing angle you can adjust with one hand. It supports both vertical and horizontal orientations (StandBy-ready) and features a “cable strap and rear cable holder keep the cable within reach.”

Belkin ships it with a 2-year warranty as well.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro15W MagSafe Wireless Car Charger Mount features:

Car vent-mounted wireless charger designed specifically for MagSafe compatible iPhone (iPhone 12 and later)

Fast charging with up to 15W of power

Engineered with the official MagSafe technology for a seamless set-and-drive experience Powerful MagSafe connection with a high-quality vent mount provides easy one-handed alignment

View in any orientation for optimized access to charging, talking, and navigation

Compatible with iPhone and ready for StandBy

Convenient cable strap and rear cable holder keep the cable within reach

