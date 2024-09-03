Belkin’s official 15W BoostCharge Pro MagSafe Car Charger Mount sees rare 25% drop to $75

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesBelkin
Reg. $100 $75
close up of a watch

Some folks are just fine with the more budget-model car mounts, and we totally get it. But some, on the other hand, are looking for one of the more high-end solutions and today we spotted a deal one of the better options in that category. The Belkin BoostCharge Pro 15W MagSafe Wireless Car Charger Mount typically fetches a $100 premium and doesn’t often drop any lower, but Amazon has now brought the price down to $74.99 shipped. That’s 25% off the going rate, the lowest we have seen on Amazon all-year, and the best price we can find. 

Okay, so there’s no denying it…this is a pricey car charger mount, even with the deal. The new Satechi 15W Qi2 model with a Space Gray metal design clocks in with a $60 MSRP, for comparison. But, the Qi2 standard has typically brought the third-party 15W charging spec into a more affordable price range across the board, and this is one “engineered with the official MagSafe technology for a seamless set-and-drive experience” we are talking about from Belkin here today.

Belkin official 15W MagSafe Wireless Car Charger Mount features a vent-mounted design made to latch on securely and hold your iPhone 12 or newer at an ideal viewing angle you can adjust with one hand. It supports both vertical and horizontal orientations (StandBy-ready) and features a “cable strap and rear cable holder keep the cable within reach.” 

Belkin ships it with a 2-year warranty as well. 

Belkin BoostCharge Pro15W MagSafe Wireless Car Charger Mount features:

  • Car vent-mounted wireless charger designed specifically for MagSafe compatible iPhone (iPhone 12 and later)  
  • Fast charging with up to 15W of power 
  • Engineered with the official MagSafe technology for a seamless set-and-drive experience  Powerful MagSafe connection with a high-quality vent mount provides easy one-handed alignment 
  • View in any orientation for optimized access to charging, talking, and navigation 
  • Compatible with iPhone and ready for StandBy 
  • Convenient cable strap and rear cable holder keep the cable within reach 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Belkin

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

New low hits Belkin’s 2024 Qi2 15W 3-in-1 chargin...
Belkin’s 2024 15W Qi2 3-in-1 MagSafe charging sta...
Satechi’s fantastic Space Gray 15W Qi2 car mount ...
Grab a pair of Anker 25W USB-C wall chargers and two ca...
Ember’s 16-ounce Smart Temperature Control Travel...
Android game and app price drops: Neoteria, Ashworld, U...
Anker’s 2024 model 100W 9-in-1 surge-protected po...
MOD Black 3, the baddest-looking mountain e-bike now $5...
Load more...
Show More Comments