Ember’s 16-ounce Smart Temperature Control Travel Tumbler drops to $121 today (Reg. $179)

While it’s not the Find My-equipped model (that one will run you over $180 right now), Amazon is offering the larger 16-ounce Ember Smart Temperature Control Travel Tumbler down at one of its best prices today. Regularly $179, you can secure one of these intelligent stainless steel travel mugs for $120.99 shipped, or 32% off the going rate. This is within about $1 or so of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and a notable chance to secure one with a solid discount. 

For those unfamiliar, this is the travel tumbler version of Ember temperature-controlled smart mugs. It connects with the free companion app and, by way of the internal battery system, allows users to set the desired temperature (between 120 and 145 degrees) to ensure coffee, tea, or soup stays nice and toasty. The battery runs for 3 hours on its own, but the included charging coaster will allow it to retain temperature all day long. 

It is made of stainless steel with an IPX7-rated design for “full underwater submersion up to 1 meter” to support easy cleaning. 

If you would prefer the coffee mug-style instead, those are starting at a lower $103 shipped on Amazon right now. 

Ember Smart Temperature Control Travel Mug features:

  • 3 Hour Battery Life: Our Tumbler’s extended battery life keeps your drink at your preferred temperature (between 120°F – 145°F) for up to 3 hours on a full charge or all day on its charging coaster.
  • Ember tumbler may not fit in standard vehicle cupholders.
  • Adventure Ready: Tumbler comes with two lids and is IPX7 rated for full underwater submersion up to 1 meter deep making it easy to hand wash, rinse or soak.
  • Perfect Temperature Every Time: Multiple sensors throughout the Tumbler ensure accurate temperature control and liquid level detection. Set the temperature down to the degree in the Ember App.

