Heads up: You can score a FREE OnePlus Watch 2R with your OnePlus 12 purchase right now

While we have seen some notable price drops, and even a bundle offer with a FREE set of OnePlus Buds Pro 2, on the flagship OnePlus 12 smartphone, a new promotion has arrived on the official storefront. Starting now, anyone who purchase either 12GB or the 16GB OnePlus 12 directly on the official site starting from $799.99 shipped can claim a completely FREE OnePlus Watch 2R in the process. While there is no straight discount on the phone itself right now, you’re still saving the $230 regular value of the watch with your purchase. Just be sure to claim the free watch on the listing page below the price while you’re configuration your handset.

You are indeed spending the full price on the phone here, but with the added value of the 2024 smartwatch, this is in fact the exact same amount in savings as we spotted last month with the phone at $50 and included set of free buds.

After going hands-on earlier this year, we said the OnePlus 12 is “simply the best value in an Android flagship.”

Running on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, it features a 6.82-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of brightness alongside full 15W charging – it supports wireless charging and includes the power brick int he box too.

And as I have said before, OnePlus delivers some of the nicest paint jobs in the tech business for me. Today’s deal includes both the black and the gorgeous Flowy Emerald model as well.

You can get a complete rundown down of what the OnePlus 12 its capable of right here in our review, alongside the OnePlus Watch 2R in our launch coverage here.

OnePlus 12 features:

Pure Performance: The OnePlus 12 is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, with up to 16GB of RAM. The improved processing power & graphics performance is supported by the latest Dual Cryo-velocity VC cooling chamber, which improves thermal efficiency & heat dissipation.

Brilliant Display: The OnePlus 12 has a stunning 2k 120Hz Super Fluid Display, with advanced LTPO for a brighter, smoother, and more vibrant viewing experience. With 4500 nits peak brightness, enjoying your content is effortless anywhere.

Powered by Trinity Engine: The OnePlus 12’s performance is optimized by the Trinity Engine, which accelerates various softwares to maximize the performance of your device. These include RAM-Vita, CPU-Vita, ROM-Vita, HyperTouch, HyperBoost, and HyperRendering (visit the official product page for more information).

