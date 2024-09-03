GAP Factory’s Labor Day Event still live at up to 85% off + bonus 50% off all clearance items

Gap Factory’s Labor Day Event continues with 50-70% off sitewide and an extra 15% off your entire purchase. Plus, save an extra 50% off all clearance. Discount is applied at checkout. GAP Factory Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Everyday Soft Crewneck T-Shirt that’s currently marked down to $8 and originally sold for $20. This t-shirt is a great option for everyday wear and pairs nicely under sweatshirts, jackets and worn with jeans, shorts, or joggers alike. You can also choose from 14 color options and it will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- GapFit Performance Hoodie $20 (Orig. $70)
- Everyday Soft Crewneck T-Shirt $8 (Orig. $20)
- Icon Denim Jacket $40 (Orig. $80)
- Stretch Pique Polo Shirt $14 (Orig. $35)
- Stretch Poplin Shirt in Slim Fit $15 (Orig. $55)
- And even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Relaxed Quarter-Zip Sweater $35 (Orig. $70)
- Long Open-Front Cardigan $30 (Orig. $60)
- High Rise Wide-Leg Jeans $24 (Orig. $70)
- Everyday Soft Henley T-Shirt $12 (Orig. $30)
- Slim GapFlex Soft Wear Jeans $35 (Orig. $70)
- And even more deals…
