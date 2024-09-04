Beloved AeroPress coffee maker has now dropped 25%, score one for $30 today

Woot is landing today with one of the best prices of the year on one of our favorite coffee makers. You can now score the AeroPress original coffee and espresso brewer down at $29.99 Prime shipped (a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise). After price hikes took hold way back in 2023, alongside an updated release, this maker has carried a regular price tag at $40. Only a couple times all year have we seen it go for less, which was a some brief $25 offers back in June via third-party sellers on Amazon. It rarely ever drops below $30 at Amazon and usually fetches something like $32, but today you can land one at 25% off the going rate.

If you’re unfamiliar here, you’re looking at one of, if not, the most popular coffee makers of its style anywhere. It’s sort of like a portable drip brewer, and sort of like a French press, but don’t tell AeroPress that. It leverages a patented design that combines agitation and pressure with micro-filtration as water is “pushed through the grinds, quickly aerating and extracting only the purest, freshest flavors, while keeping grit and bitterness out of your coffee.”

The short form version here is that it makes a delicious cup of coffee at a great price, and without the need for any electricity.

Swing by our home goods hub for more of this week’s best kitchen and cooking gear deals on tap.

AeroPress Original Coffee Press features:

No more average joe from fancy, expensive machines. By combining the best of several brew methods into one patented device, you get smooth, rich, grit-free coffee with a delicious, full-bodied finish that lingers well after your last sip. No bitterness. No cream needed. The only press that combines agitation and pressure with micro-filtration so you can use finer ground coffee. Hot water is pushed through the grinds, quickly aerating and extracting only the purest, freshest flavors, while keeping grit and bitterness out of your coffee. No more bitterness or grit. The patented 3 in 1 brew technology of the AeroPress Original Coffee maker eliminates bitterness and acidity and creates a smooth, rich, full bodied cup of coffee. Paper or metal micro-filters allow you to use finer ground coffee for a faster brew time and no grit (unlike the mesh filter of a French press). No more messy coffee grounds – clean-up takes seconds! Durable, shatterproof design, perfect for travel, camping & gifting.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!