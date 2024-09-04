Apple’s 256GB 11-inch M4 iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cell returns to Amazon low at $1,099 ($100 off)

We are still tracking a solid $385 price drop on Apple’s high-end 13-inch M4 iPad Pro with 2TB of storage space, but today we spotted a deal on a far more accessible model. While deals on the lighter capacity 11-inch configs haven’t gotten nearly as aggressive as the top-of-the-line variants, you can score the 11-inch 256GB M4 iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cell model down at $1,099 shipped today in Space Black. This is a $100 price drop from the usual $1,199 sticker price and only the second time we have seen this one drop this low outside of fleeting on-page coupon deals. This model is still listed at full price via Best Buy where even the open-box units are going for more than today’s Amazon deal.

We should also mention the ongoing $100 price drop on the Wi-Fi only 256GB 11-inch M4 Pro too. If you don’t need/want the cellular connectivity, they are also $100 off right now and starting from $899 shipped on Amazon.

As impressive as the 13-inch models are – not by much, but they are even thinner than the 11-inch, the more compact iPads hit the sweet spot in terms form-factor for me. Sometimes the larger models just feel like another MacBook in my bag, but I also tend to go for the smaller Apple laptops too.

Whichever model you’re into, it’s hard to deny how exciting the new iPad Pros are. The very first Apple product to sport the latest generation M series chips with a gorgeous Ultra Retina XDR Display and they rank as the only tablets in the lineup with complete compatibility with the new Apple Pencil Pro – it is currently down from $129 to $117 shipped at Amazon.

Here are some helpful resources and hands-on impressions with Apple’s latest tablets to help you with your decision:

Apple M4 iPad Pro features:

The new iPad Pro is impossibly thin, featuring outrageous performance with the Apple M4 chip, a breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display, and superfast Wi-Fi 6E and 5G. Along with Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard, it brings endless versatility, creativity, and productivity to your fingertips.

