Go quick! Dell’s new Inspiron 14 Plus Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Plus starts at $594 (Open-box with full warranty)

We’ve started seeing some solid deals on the new crop of Copilot+ PCs powered by the Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus ARM chips at major retailers like Best Buy and Amazon. While a new Dell Inspiron 14 Plus is currently fetching a full $1,000, you can act fast and snag this ‘Open-Box Excellent’ condition unit while it’s down at $593.99 shipped. This is the lowest price we have tracked on the “Excellent” condition unit and it might not last long considering it’s $406 less than its usual going rate. Just go to the new listing page, click the Open-Box link below the price, and select the Excellent option to land the deal. Head below for more details.

Open-box products, in case you are wondering, ship with the full 1-year warranty and come Geek Squad Verified. They are also covered under Best Buy’s returns and exchange promise, meaning you can “return any in-store or online purchase to any Best Buy store” in case something feels off.

Here are some details on the Excellent condition units from Best Buy right now:

Open-Box Excellent Works and looks like new. Restored to factory settings.

Includes all original parts, packaging, and accessories (or suitable replacement).

Dell’s Inspiron 14 Plus is one of the new Copilot+ PCs which is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Plus chip, which is basically the same as the Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100 SKU, though it has 10 cores instead of 12. It sports a 14-inch QHD touchscreen panel, and you also get 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. This one also comes with a dedicated NPU with 45TOPS to power Microsoft’s new Copilot+ features.

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus Copilot+ PCs features:

The first Copilot+[1] Inspiron powered by up to Snapdragon® X Elite redefines possibilities with groundbreaking on-device AI, powerful performance and smartphone-like ease of use for today’s fast-paced lifestyle. Push your AI experience to new heights in a portable design backed by all-day battery life, up to 21 hours[2], whether you’re creating presentations or diving into immersive video streaming from virtually anywhere.

