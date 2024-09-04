Go quick! Dell’s new Inspiron 14 Plus Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Plus starts at $594 (Open-box with full warranty)

We’ve started seeing some solid deals on the new crop of Copilot+ PCs powered by the Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus ARM chips at major retailers like Best Buy and Amazon. While a new Dell Inspiron 14 Plus is currently fetching a full $1,000, you can act fast and snag this ‘Open-Box Excellent’ condition unit while it’s down at $593.99 shipped. This is the lowest price we have tracked on the “Excellent” condition unit and it might not last long considering it’s $406 less than its usual going rate. Just go to the new listing page, click the Open-Box link below the price, and select the Excellent option to land the deal. Head below for more details.
Open-box products, in case you are wondering, ship with the full 1-year warranty and come Geek Squad Verified. They are also covered under Best Buy’s returns and exchange promise, meaning you can “return any in-store or online purchase to any Best Buy store” in case something feels off.
Here are some details on the Excellent condition units from Best Buy right now:
Open-Box Excellent
- Works and looks like new. Restored to factory settings.
- Includes all original parts, packaging, and accessories (or suitable replacement).
Dell’s Inspiron 14 Plus is one of the new Copilot+ PCs which is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Plus chip, which is basically the same as the Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100 SKU, though it has 10 cores instead of 12. It sports a 14-inch QHD touchscreen panel, and you also get 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. This one also comes with a dedicated NPU with 45TOPS to power Microsoft’s new Copilot+ features.
Dell Inspiron 14 Plus Copilot+ PCs features:
The first Copilot+[1] Inspiron powered by up to Snapdragon® X Elite redefines possibilities with groundbreaking on-device AI, powerful performance and smartphone-like ease of use for today’s fast-paced lifestyle. Push your AI experience to new heights in a portable design backed by all-day battery life, up to 21 hours[2], whether you’re creating presentations or diving into immersive video streaming from virtually anywhere.
