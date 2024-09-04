Apple’s M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB of RAM up to $500 off once again

Update: While the deal on the 14-inch model below is going in and out of stock, you will find the 16-inch variant with 18GB RAM available at $500 off right now via both Best Buy and Amazon.

After coming back for a brief time on Labor Day and quickly disappearing before the day was out, Amazon has now brought back one of our favorite MacBook deals of the year. While it has now jumped in to $1,699 at Best Buy, Amazon is now offering the 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB of RAM down at $1,499.99 shipped. Regularly $1,999, this is a straight up $499 price drop and the lowest we can find.

While we did see Best Buy offer its pair Total and Plus members bonus discounts on the higher-end 16-inch modes – those deals have also since disappeared, this base model 14-inch offer at $500 off is as good as it gets. In fact, it is within $1 the lowest price we have tracked on this model to give folks a chance at scoring a spec’d out MacBook without completely breaking the bank.

It is indeed the base model M3 Pro configuration, but we are still talking about a machine with 18GB of RAM, an 11-core CPU, 14-core GPU, 512GB internal SSD, and the 14.2-inch pro-grade Liquid Retina XDR Display. That’s on top of 22 hours of battery life, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, and the MagSafe connector.

The new M4 MacBooks are inbound, and soon, but considering how deep a deal this is, the loaded up RAM count, and the Apple Intelligence-ready design with plenty of macOS updates for years, it’s hard to deny how fantastic a price drop this is. We are, after all, featuring it again here today for a reason.

M3 Pro MacBook Pro features:

The Apple M3 Pro chip, with an up to 12-core CPU and up to 18-core GPU using hardware-accelerated ray tracing, delivers amazing performance for demanding workflows like manipulating gigapixel panoramas or compiling millions of lines of code. M3 Max, with an up to 16-core CPU and up to 40-core GPU, drives extreme performance for the most advanced workflows like rendering intricate 3D content or developing transformer models with billions of parameters. Apple Intelligence helps you write, express yourself, and get things done effortlessly. It draws on your personal context while setting brand-new standard for privacy in AI. Coming in beta this fall.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!