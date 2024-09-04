Save up to 50% on Nomad’s Horween Leather AirTag Loop and Rugged Keychain at $10 each

Update: These deals are live once again.

Nomad is now offering some notable pricing on its Apple AirTag accessories. You’ll find the Leather Loop marked down from $15 to $10 as well as the Rugged Keychain model down at $10 from the usual $20. You’re looking at up to 50% off, the best prices we have tracked this year, and a notable chance to score some Nomad gear for your Apple item trackers. While not the lowest we have tracked, the 4-pack of AirTags is currently marked down to $74.99 at Amazon from the $99 MSRP you’ll pay at Apple if you’re looking to pick some up.

Nomad’s Leather Loop for AirTag is made of the brand’s wonderful black Horween leather from the USA alongside a black keyring for your keychain or otherwise. The sort of floating design made possible by the 3M adhesive setup leaves the AirTag’s data transmission and chimes perfectly functional while ensuring the battery remains accessible for replacement.

The Rugged Keychain model takes a more, well, rugged approach with a polycarbonate frame and TPU overmold alongside a pair of enclosure options – open-back for the speaker or entirely enclosed. It too comes with a built-in keyring hole and keyring so you can loop it around just about anything.

Leather Loop for AirTag upgrades your everyday carry with a matching Horween leather attachment for AirTag. Designed to keep the powerful location tracking device permanently attached to your keys, Leather Loop ensures that finding your keys in a pinch is as simple as using the native Find My app on your iPhone.

