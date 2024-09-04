Nordstrom Rack dropped new arrivals for fall up to 75% off: Nike, Cole Haan, Steve Madden, more!

Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Sale offers up to 75% off top brands including Nike, Cole Haan, UGG, New Balance, Hunter, Steve Madden, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. A standout from this sale is the Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt Sneakers that are currently marked down to $90, which is $110 off the original rate. These sneakers are available in four color options and pairs nicely with jeans or chino pants alike. This design is durable to last for years to come and features a lightweight cushioning to promote all day comfort. Find the rest of our top picks below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

