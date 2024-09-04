Samsung’s 2TB 990 EVO 5.0 SSD is back to its lowest price at $130 on Amazon ($110 off)

We are now tracking a deal that drops Samsung’s 2TB 990 EVO SSD to $129.99 shipped. This fairly new SSD with a $240 price tag has mostly been fetching $150 in recent months. Today’s 46% discount, however, knocks $110 off its listed price to mark the lowest price we have tracked for it on Amazon. The 1TB variant is down to $80 from its $90 usual going rate, and Samsung is matching the price for both 1TB and 2TB models today at its online store. Head below for more details.

Samsung’s EVO 990 SSD, in case you don’t know, can work with both PCIe 4.0 x4 and PCIe 5.0 x2 interface modes. It’s a versatile SSD which is suitable for a variety of builds with a PCIe 4.0 or a PCIe 5.0 slot on the motherboard. It’s available in 1TB and 2TB capacities and supports read and write speeds of 5,000 and 4,200 MB/s, respectively. Samsung is also promising more power efficiency for this drive with up to “70% improved performance per watt” compared to its predecessor.

This, by the way, is not the only Samsung SSD that’s discounted right now. You can also score the brand’s 2TB T7 Shield portable SSD at $137, down from its usual price of $200. It’s a rugged SSD which clocks in at up to 1,050MB/s with support for USB 3.2 Gen 2, and you can learn more about it in our Samsung T7 Shield review.

Samsung 990 Evo SSD features:

READ/WRITE SPEEDS UP TO 5,000/4,200 MB/s: Load games and save files in a flash. Bring power to your productivity with read and write speeds of up to 5,000/4,200 MB/s.* The 990 EVO provides continuous speed to keep you going.

POWER EFFICIENCY: Save the power for your performance. Get power efficiency all while experiencing up to 70% improved performance per watt over the 970 EVO Plus.* It makes every move more effective with less power consumption overall.

SMART THERMAL CONTROL: Now you can ramp things up without overheating the system. Samsung’s fine tuned controller and heat spreading label deliver effective thermal control to avoid sudden performance drops mid project. It cools things down even when things are running high, so your hard earned checkpoints are saved.

PCIe 5.0 INTERFACE: Optimized to support the latest technology for SSDs 990 EVO is compatible with PCIe 4.0 x4 and PCIe 5.0 x2. This means you get more bandwidth and higher data processing and performance. Overall, it does more to support smooth storage with less power consumption.

