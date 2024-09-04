Score the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE at $110 off today with configs starting from $340

Justin Kahn -
$110 off $340
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+

Amazon has now brought back the $110 price drops on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE to give folks another shot at scooping one up with a solid discount. While we did see some fleeting offers for the Prime Day festivities a couple months ago that barely made it through the 48-hour shopping bonanza, you can now score one of the mid-ranger Galaxy Tabs starting from $339.72 shipped. That’s more than $110 off the regular $450 price tag and within $10 of the Amazon all-time low outside of Prime Day. For further comparison, the Amazon price here today undercuts the Samsung direct deal price by $10.  

After going hands-on, we found the Galaxy Tab S9 FE to deliver some notable value compared to the much more pricey S9 flagships – “put together an entry-level tablet with a lot of the same specs and an impressive IP68 build, and you have a winner. That’s exactly what the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+ look to be.”

The FE is running on an Exynos chipset with a 10.9-inch display starting with 128GB of internal storage you can expand by up to 1TB with a microSD card. From there, you’ll land up to 18 hours of battery life with the ability to “get a full charge in less than 90 minutes” alongside an IP68 rating for protection against spills and the elements (it is “one of the only water- and dust-resistant tablets on the market”), an 8MP camera, and the included S Pen:

There’s virtually no limit to what you can do with S Pen. Write notes by hand. Draw a comic strip or mark up a document. Pen features a responsive design that feels like you’re writing on actual paper

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE features:

Start every adventure with a large, beautiful 10.9″ screen. Whether you’re a multitasker, a gamer or a devoted movie watcher, you’ll feel closer to the action. Plus, dual speakers make everything sound amazing. With a tablet this powerful, portable and fun, you’ll never want to put it down. Go up to 18 hours with a long-lasting battery and get a full charge in less than 90 minutes with Super Fast Charging. The latest Exynos chipset lets you own the day and stay in touch. Cross off your to-do list and video chat with your college roomie miles away. Whatever you’re doing, Galaxy Tab S9 FE makes for rich experiences. 

