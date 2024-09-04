Score a pair of Samsung’s official 25W USB-C Fast Wall Chargers with two cables for $25 ($70 value)

Woot is now offering a 2-pack of Samsung 25W USB-C Super Fast Wall Chargers with a pair of USB-C cables to go along with them down at $24.99. This deal is available in both the black and white colorways. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Very similar 25W chargers sell for $35 a pop directly from Samsung. Today’s deal yields a price at $12.50 each for these official Samsung charger packages and includes the full 1-year Samsung warranty – they do ship in general bulk packaging though.

Okay so, this is not the lowest price you’ll find for a pair of 25W chargers and cables. And considering the are a first-party, big brand name option, no one really expected that. You can, in fact, land a pair of 25W Anker chargers with two cables down at $16 Prime shipped on Amazon right now. But if you’re the type to favor the first-party stuff, it’s hard to beat the Woot deal above.

These wall chargers deliver up to 25W fast charging to juice up your smartphone “at a much faster rate than your standard 1a or 700mA charger.” They feature a single USB-C port and come along with a pair of 3.3 foot USB-C cables in the package. Nothing overly special by any means, just a solid deal on some extra chargers with the full Samsung warranty attached.

Samsung 25W USB-C Super Fast Wall Charger features:

Keep up with the speed of business. This Samsung USB-C wall charger with 25 Watt Super Fast Charge capability uses Power Delivery (PD) to provide the most efficient charge possible. Any PD enabled device can charge at up to 25W. Other USB-C devices rates will vary.

