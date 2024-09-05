Upgraded 2024 Ticwatch Pro 5 Enduro smartwatch returns to $262 all-time low (Reg. $350)

The new Ticwatch 5 Enduro model has now returned to its best price yet. After being unleashed this past May as an updated version of the existing model, the official Mobvoi Amazon store is serving up an on-page coupon once again to knock the price on the Wear OS Ticwatch Pro 5 Enduro Smartwatch down to $261.99 shipped. Regularly $350, you’ll find this deal live on both the Obsidian and Slate colorways. Today’s offer is matching our previous mention to land at the lowest price we have tracked for the second time since release.

As mentioned above, the Enduro upgrade landed a few months back as an updated version of the standard Ticwatch Pro 5 – a smart watch you can score on sale right now for $226.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon at Amazon. The new model delivers an updated design with a unique etching detail on the bezel and an upgraded higher-end band strap.

Alongside the, what is for me, far more traditional design that pulls more from classic sports timepieces than an Apple Watch, it comes powered by the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chipset with a 1.43-inch OLED screen sporting adjustable brightness and a sapphire crystal glass over top of it.

One of the highlights of this model is the 90 hours of battery life it delivers in Smart Mode and as much as 45 days in Essential Mode, but you’ll also find 5ATM water resistance for a swim-ready wearable experience alongside a bevy of health, fitness, and sports tracking action:

…upgraded 110+ professional sports modes, with built-in GPS, Speaker and Microphone, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Saturation, Stress Monitoring and 24H Heart Rate Monitoring , Smart Training: Recovery Time and VO2 Max and built-in Compass, Barometer & Altimeter.

A complete rundown of what’s new on the Enduro model is waiting in our launch coverage.

Ticwatch Pro 5 Enduro features:

Featuring a stylish and functional 1.43-inch OLED screen (466*466 high-resolution) with auto-adjustable brightness and Sapphire Crystal Glass. The interchangeable 24mm strap is made of durable and sweat-proof Fluororubber material. New reinforced bezel carvings ensure durability in any environment, with US Military Standard 810H certification. Customize the dual display with colorful backlight and choose from over 7,000 watch face designs through the TimeShow app. Personalize your style and enhance your journey with this durable and stylish smartwatch.

