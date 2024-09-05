Amazon offers Carhartt work pants 20% off, today only from $22 Prime shipped

Amazon is currently offering 20% off Carhartt work pants with deals starting at $22 Prime shipped. Prices are as marked. A standout from this sale is the Relaxed Fit Twill Utility Work Pants that are marked down to $36 and originally sold for $45. Today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low and you can choose from four versatile color options. These pants were designed for hard work with multiple tool and utility pockets with left-leg hammer loop. The material is a soft-wash twill to promote a comfortable feel reinforced knees, which make them highly durable. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!