Best Buy launches 48-hour flash sale with up to $800 off M2 iPad Pro models and more

Best Buy has now launched a fresh 48-hour flash sale loaded with deals on smart TVs, Apple gear, wearables, e-scooters, and more. One standout here for folks that aren’t interested in the pricey new models are the up to $800 in savings you’ll find on Apple’s previous-generation M2 iPad Pro models. While the lighter-capacity configs are much harder to come by these days, Best Buy has offered some big-time price drops on Apple’s still more than capable previous-gen pro tablets lately, and it is once again for today.

One model that caught our eye is the 13-inch 2TB M2 iPad Pro that is now selling for $1,399 shipped. This is an originally $2,199 configuration that is now seeing a deep $800 price drop for everyone – no paid Best Buy membership required here. You’ll also find the 512GB 11-inch model down at $899 shipped, or $400 off the regular $1,299 going rate at Best Buy.

Okay so, these clearly aren’t the latest and greatest in M4 iPad Pro tech (Apple skipped the M3 chip with its pro-grade iPads), but they are still powerful machines with massive price drops at the ready right now. A 2TB 13-inch M4 iPad Pro carries a $2,299 list price and is currently on sale for $2,099, for comparison.

Carrying the same chip as the 2024 iPad Air, it features a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color running on an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU with a 12MP Wide camera and a 10MP Ultra Wide back camera. Support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and Apple Pencil (USB-C) also join Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, and the USB-C connector to support a wide range of peripherals.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the latest 48-hour Best Buy flash sale right here.

Apple 13-inch 2TB M2 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro. With astonishing performance, superfast wireless connectivity, and next-generation Apple Pencil experience. Plus, powerful new productivity and collaboration features in iPadOS 16. iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience.

