Best Buy launches 48-hour flash sale with up to $800 off M2 iPad Pro models and more

Justin Kahn -
AppleBest iPad Deals
$800 off From $899
Best Buy M2 11-inch iPad Pro

Best Buy has now launched a fresh 48-hour flash sale loaded with deals on smart TVs, Apple gear, wearables, e-scooters, and more. One standout here for folks that aren’t interested in the pricey new models are the up to $800 in savings you’ll find on Apple’s previous-generation M2 iPad Pro models. While the lighter-capacity configs are much harder to come by these days, Best Buy has offered some big-time price drops on Apple’s still more than capable previous-gen pro tablets lately, and it is once again for today. 

One model that caught our eye is the 13-inch 2TB M2 iPad Pro that is now selling for $1,399 shipped. This is an originally $2,199 configuration that is now seeing a deep $800 price drop for everyone – no paid Best Buy membership required here. You’ll also find the 512GB 11-inch model down at $899 shipped, or $400 off the regular $1,299 going rate at Best Buy. 

Okay so, these clearly aren’t the latest and greatest in M4 iPad Pro tech (Apple skipped the M3 chip with its pro-grade iPads), but they are still powerful machines with massive price drops at the ready right now. A 2TB 13-inch M4 iPad Pro carries a $2,299 list price and is currently on sale for $2,099, for comparison. 

Carrying the same chip as the 2024 iPad Air, it features a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color running on an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU with a 12MP Wide camera and a 10MP Ultra Wide back camera. Support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and Apple Pencil (USB-C) also join Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, and the USB-C connector to support a wide range of peripherals. 

Be sure to browse through the rest of the latest 48-hour Best Buy flash sale right here

Apple 13-inch 2TB M2 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro. With astonishing performance, superfast wireless connectivity, and next-generation Apple Pencil experience. Plus, powerful new productivity and collaboration features in iPadOS 16. iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best iPad Deals

Apple's iPad lineup has expanded in recent years, featuring varying displays that range in size from 7.9-inches up to 12.9-inches. Designed with consumers and pros…

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Best Buy weekend Apple event: MacBook Pro $500 off, M2 ...
Apple’s most affordable new 13-inch iPad Air drop...
Apple’s 256GB 11-inch M4 iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cell re...
Pool cleaning is easier with BeatBot's Aquasense Pro
Anker launches new NEBULA Cosmos 4K SE Google TV projec...
Amazon offers Carhartt work pants 20% off, today only f...
Score Lenovo’s Legion Gaming water-repellent, anti-fr...
Eve’s Thread-enabled HomeKit smart Light Switch s...
Load more...
Show More Comments