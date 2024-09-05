Eve’s Thread-enabled HomeKit smart Light Switch sees rare price drop down to $40

Amazon is now offering one of the best prices ever on the Apple Home Kit Eve Smart Light Switch at $39.95 shipped. Regularly $50, this is a solid 20% price drop and the lowest price we can find. Deals on Eve’s lauded HomeKit smart home gear don’t typically get all that much deeper than the 20% we are seeing here today and even more so with the Light Switch. It has only seen a handful of price drops since release with today’s offer landing as the second deal of the year and coming within $2.50 of the Black Friday all-time low from 2023.

The Eve Smart Light Switch is a notable option whether you are firmly planted in the brand’s smart home ecosystem or not. It delivers HomeKit support and requires no bridge or hub for functionality. All you really need is an iPhone or iPad that is updated to the latest OS.

It, like any good smart switch, transforms your built-in lighting to smart illumination so you can fully control them with your phone, iPad, Siri, or old-school with the switch itself.

All of the usual scheduling and timer action is at the ready and you can even “set scenes to simultaneously control other Apple HomeKit-enabled accessories from home or on the go – thanks to HomePod, HomePod mini, or Apple TV as your home hub.”

The Thread-enabled switch can be used “in rooms with single-pole or 3-way switches simply by replacing one switch within the light switch combination.”

