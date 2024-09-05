9to5Toys Travel Kit – My favorite gear for trips to the swamps of Virginia and North Carolina

Welcome to the second edition of our new 9to5Toys Travel Kit series, and this time around, I’ll be heading down to the swamps of Virginia and North Carolina to visit family in the open window of my otherwise busy schedule (it probably doesn’t help that they are a solid 8 to 12 hours of driving away). There is one unfortunate hiccup, however…they are busy people too, and we’re visiting in the middle of the week. So, to keep our sanity amongst the sleepy quiet of those small towns, I’m going to be counting on these devices to fill the hours where there won’t be much going on – and some for when things are going on. Some of them are strictly must-haves on my trips, some have mixed uses for work and play, some are entirely for play, one is staying behind at home, and there’s even a surprise treat waiting for me at one of my destinations. Head below to learn about my favorite gear to keep sanity strong while in the monotonous swamps of Virginia and North Carolina.

Philips Sonicare 4100 Electric Toothbrush

Starting off with the most basic equipment that is one of the most important to me – oral hygiene is no joke, and it helps to have a toothbrush I can rely on to give my teeth a proper cleaning every morning, every night, and after certain meals. For years I used basic, cheap toothbrushes you’d often get in a goody bag after a dentist visit, but was whole heartedly surprised by just how much of a step up more advanced, electric toothbrushes are.

There’s no fancy bells and whistles here, like the Bluetooth connection options, for example, but the Philips Sonicare 4100 Electric Toothbrush has just what I need in my oral support devices. It provides a built-in pressure sensor that can tell whether I’m brushing too hard, or not hard enough – a handy addition for my sensitive gums. There’s also a 2-minute timer here which only reminds me after every use that I severely misjudge just how long two minutes lasts – plus, there’s also the Quadpacer tech to keep track of each quadrant of my mouth, ensuring I give each proper attention.

NOCO Boost Plus GB40 Jump Starter

The NOCO Boost Plus Jump Starter is hands down one of the most underestimated devices in my arsenal, and comes in handy far more often than it should – for me, for my family’s ridiculous amount of vehicles (many of which go long periods of sitting undriven), and for strangers in need of help. I always take it with me whenever and to wherever I am driving because of its convenience, but also for its secondary uses too.

Easy to use for anyone familiar with jumping a car’s battery with basic cables, this device is rated to provide up to 20 jump starts on one full charge (I’ve only used it on four or five cars in one sitting), and also comes with a whole slew of protections to prevent sparking, reverse polarity, etc. What I love the most about it though, is the double use as a power bank to keep my devices charged, and a handy flashlight that truly leaves nothing in its light unseen. You can get more specifics on what to expect in my hands-on review.

Apple iPad Air 4 and Apple Pencil 2

Getting into the more fun/pleasure-focused devices, I’ll start with the most self-explanatory. Most Apple fans and even occasional tech users are aware of the brand’s iPad Air 4, which I’ve had for two years now after buying it refurbished. I use this for most of my daily personal needs, ie. streaming, facetiming, playing certain games like Stardew Valley, and even pairing it with my Apple Pencil 2 so I can practice my drawing.

Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Gaming Controller

Before I even get into what I love about this controller, I’ll start by saying I am very much aware that many folks tend to have varying issues – stick drift, face button registration issues, and even connection failures – all despite Microsoft “re-engineering” this newer model to supposedly fix the problems (though there hasn’t been any changes in its build from what others have discovered). I picked mine up about a year ago, but have yet to experience any of these problems, and have since made it my primary controller when at home and travelling outside of the city.

The main reason I got the Series 2 Core controller, aside from the wireless connection and 40-hour battery that allows me more freedom at home, is specifically for travel purposes. Last year my partner and I started taking more advantage of our home setups through remote play, and this controller hasn’t let either of us down once yet. Thanks to the Steam Link tech, we just connect either our laptops, or sometimes even compatible TVs, to our main desktops back home in order to access our large library of games – exactly what I need to pass the time down in these swamplands (just make sure you have good internet service, which some of my relatives surprisingly do).

Compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows.

Adjustable tension thumbsticks

Shorter hair trigger locks

Save up to three custom profiles

40 hour battery life

Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth, or the included USB-C cable

Ray-Ban Meta Headliner Smart Glasses

Completely unplanned, my partner and I were gifted these glasses by her family back during Christmas, and I’ve found myself using them more and more as the days go by – especially for travelling purposes. Ray-Ban and Meta’s Headliner Smart Glasses are perfect for moving through and interacting with the world around me, all while getting to listen to music or the latest audiobook that has seized hold of my attention. Best part in this regard is that no one else can hear it, nor does listening to it at my usual settings cause me to miss sudden things being said to me.

The other great thing about them is the built-in camera, letting me snap quick shots of serene nature or even make short little videos too – though, I do wish I could take videos longer than one minute or also take pictures while moving (the slow shutter speed causes blur when taken in motion). I was also initially worried about its battery life, which sits around three to five hours with heavy use, but the case can quickly recharge them in less than an hour and holds enough juice to refill the glasses’ battery up to five times.

Meta AI

12MP camera

Five-mic system

Open-ear speakers

Voice command controls

One-touch controls

Charging case

Improved companion app

Whisker Litter-Robot 3 Connect

Our dear kitties won’t be joining us on this trip, unfortunately, which would’ve have given me anxiety upon our return while thinking about our newest cat and his litter box habits/problems, but Whisker’s Litter-Robot 3 Connect has relieved me of those concerns. It comes equipped with sensors that pick up on a cat both entering or leaving its main unit in order to trigger the automatic cycling that sifts the litter and deposits the waste into the drawer below. Emptying the drawer is almost as effortless, as there are prongs to keep either Whisker’s liners or trash bags of my choice securely open so that everything falls in without problem. When it is full, I simply detach the bag, tie it off, and throw it in the trash.

With the Connect model that we have, there’s the added bonus of having smart controls and alerts neatly organized in the app that I access via my smartphone and/or tablet. It gives me a full history of when the sensors are triggered by my cats’ activities, keeps track of the waste levels building up, and allows you to remotely activate any of its features. There’s a whole bunch of specifics I dive deeper into in my hands-on review, but I have ultimately come away happy to have invested in this device, avoiding the only thing I absolute hate about having cats.

Self-cleaning litter box

Reduces litter box odors

Monitor + control via app

Suitable for up to four cats

Smart insights on litter box usage and more

Rad Power RadRover 6 Plus High-Step e-bike

Planning out visiting times with my parents led me to finding out what I was most giddy to use during my stay and what I’m still giddy to use upon my return – Rad Power’s RadRover 6 Plus High-Step e-bike, especially with the possibility that Rad’s latest sale that centered around this model and the RadCity 5 Plus might be the last units we see direct from the micromobility brand.

The 750W brushless geared hub motor works in sync with the 672Wh battery to provide a travel range of up to 45 miles on a single charge at max speeds of 20 MPH. There are five levels of pedal assistance that make reaching its full 45-mile range feasible, or I can just cruise using the throttle for about 25 miles (still enough to enjoy riding around the scenic backroads if I really can’t be bothered to get some light cardio in). The fat tires are the highlight for the terrain around their home, as they handle off-road treks quite well, keeping consistent speeds while maintaining stability – plus, they come puncture-resistant just in case something is able to pierce it. The connectors and wiring harness come water-resistant too, so I can enjoy the wetter portions of the routes without fearing that I’ll kill its ability to function, and the integrated headlight/taillight makes street riding far safer with turn signal functionality and a bright light for nighttime ventures.

