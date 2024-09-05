Hands-free pool maintenance is easier than ever with the Aquasense Pro 5-in-1 cleaning robot from Beatbot [Video]

Summer may be coming to a close, but there’s still time (depending on where you live) to get those last refreshing swims in while the hot weather makes its last stand. To truly enjoy days in the waters of your backyard, a clean and balanced pool is vital, and Beatbot has made that maintenance process easier than ever with its Aquasense Pro robot. See more in the video below.

Beatbot brings advanced tech to annoying pool cleaning

Beatbot is an award-winning technology brand dedicated to the global robotization of the swimming pool environment. The company currently holds over 131 patents (granted and under application), including 51 patents for its robotic inventions.

Beatbot’s proprietary operating system, which includes high-performance CPUs and advanced memory chips, controls its unique and multifaceted pool cleaners. That technology bolsters a growing portfolio of robotic pool maintenance products that utilize intelligent mapping and sensors to “see” and “understand” their aquatic environment.

One of those products is the Aquasense Pro, Beatbot’s top-tier 5-in-1 pool cleaning robot. I got the chance to test it out and get a feel for the company’s technology. In short, I was impressed.

Beatbot’s Aquasense Pro is easy to set up, deploy, and manage

Right out of the gate, I want to stress how simple and easy of a process Beatbot’s Aquasense Pro is to setup and use. The unboxing (see video below) was minimal and efficient and the company gives you everything you need to get started right away.

My package included the AquaSense Pro robot, charging stand, user manuals, and a retrieval hook that easily snaps into your standard pool rod used for skimmer nets and such (more on the handiness of that in a bit.

Aside from better performance than the standard Aquasense robot from Beatbot, the Aquasense Pro also offers ClearWater Clarifying Technology using a cartridge (sold separately) that easily clicks right into the bot’s top. Here’s the haul:

All the components and accessories included in the Aquasense Pro package (Aqua Clarifier Cartridge sold separately) / Source: Scooter Doll

Setting up the charger was as simple as snapping the support legs into place and plugging it in. The robot can then be placed atop to replenish and offers a light bar that showcases charge status – blinking green for charging and a solid bar when complete.

Per Beatbot, the Aquasense Pro can fully recharge itself in about 3.5 hours.

The Aquasense Pro fully charged and ready to go / Source: Scooter Doll

Once the bot was charged, it was time to get it in the water and review its capabilities. As a 5-in-1 pool cleaning robot, the Aquasense Pro has plenty to offer users, whether they own an in-ground or above-ground pool, and can safely navigate several surfaces below the water, including concrete, ceramic tiles, vinyl, and fiberglass.

Those five cleaning options include five different cleaning modes in addition to the water clarification feature and are as follows:

Quick mode: Cleans the entire floor 1 time

Cleans the entire floor 1 time Standard mode: Cleans the floor, walls, and waterline 1 time

Cleans the floor, walls, and waterline 1 time Pro mode: Cleans the floor, walls, waterline, and surface 1 time

Cleans the floor, walls, waterline, and surface 1 time ECO mode: Cleans the floor 1 time ,every other day

Cleans the floor 1 time ,every other day Custom mode: Set the cleaning session to fit your particular pool

Source: Scooter Doll

To begin, I went with Pro Mode because I wanted to see all four cleaning techniques in action. Getting it started was a snap. You simply set the Aquasense Pro down flat poolside, turn it on, and tap the button of your desired cleaning mode. You then wait a few seconds for the robot to activate, then simply place it in the water.

The bot has jets that take on and dispel water, enabling it to sink to the bottom for floor cleaning or rise back up to skim the surface. You can also choose the Aquasense Pro’s cleaning mode from the Beatbot app, where you can also track its state of charge and cleaning history.

One issue I had with the Aquasense Pro was that my app lost connection when it was down on the pool floor. Not a huge deal, but a storm was rolling in, and I was trying to end my initial cleaning session early to get it out and close the cover. Luckily, the provided hook came in handy, and I was able to snag the bot’s top handle and bring it safely to the surface before the raindrops began falling.

On a sunnier day, I was able to complete an entire clean in Pro Mode and was very impressed. The whole process took over three hours, but my floors, walls, and surfaces were rid of dirt and debris in time to have some company over for a swim.

Watching the Beatbot Aquasense Pro do its thing was fun, especially when it would climb the pool walls and putter around on the surface (be sure to see it in action in the video below). Another cool feature is that when the cleaning process is complete, the bot rises to the surface and moors itself against the pool was for easy retrieval.

At 24 lbs (11 kg), the Aquasense Pro is not extremely heavy, even when it is filled with water, so most people should be able to carry it and get it out of the water with ease. When cleaning is complete, the Aquasense Pro flushes the remaining water out of itself, making it lighter and ready for a fresh charge.

Another handy feature is that you can also manage all your cleaning sessions from the Beatbot app and track what areas were cleaned and how long the Aquasense Pro spent on each section.

Cleaning the bot after a session is also a breeze. The bot comes with two filter baskets that pop right out of a top hatch and are easily accessible. You simply hose them off and reinsert them for the next cleaning day.

How to buy the Beatbot Aquasense Pro and our video review

Overall, I was genuinely impressed with Aquasense Pro from Beatbot. I previously had an older robot vacuum from another brand that was a constant pain in my side and never seemed to work that well.

The Aquasense Pro offers significantly more functions and is easier to use. Plus, managing everything from an app adds to its appeal. I recommend this pool cleaning bot for anything with a pool that would prefer to set it and forget it for a few hours.

If you’re interested in purchasing an Aquasense Pro from Beatbot, be sure to use the following link, which is consistently updated with BeatBot’s latest sale prices. It currently starts at $2,199, but you can currently save $200 by buying it through Amazon.

Lastly, be sure to check out my full video review below and see the aquatic robot in action.

