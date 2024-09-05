Today only: RadRover 6 Plus Fat Tire e-Bike now $200 off + FREE $499 battery add-on

While stock is beginning to dwindle from the Rad Power Labor Day event, there’s still time to score the step-thru RadRover 6 Plus Electric Fat Tire Bike at $1,399 shipped, down from the regular $1,599 price tag. This $200 deal is live through today only and it is already starting to sell out. Rad is also throwing in a FREE semi-integrated battery, just make sure you add both it and the e-bike to your cart separately – this battery fetches a regular price tag at $499. With today’s deal you’re looking at a total savings of $699.

This is the latest sixth-generation model of the RadRover, complete with a 750W geared hub motor that “delivers enhanced hill-climbing capabilities” alongside Kenda Juggernaut “puncture-resistant, durable 26×4″ fat tires for off-road adventures and the ability to drive a 275-pound payload.

It will keep you cruising for 45 miles ore more at top speeds up to 20MPH alongside the a 7-speed Shimano derailleur. The half-twist throttle action joins the onboard LCD screen for real-time battery and performance data.

Again, you basically have half a day left to take advantage of the $200 price drop alongside the free $499 battery add-on here. Some colorways are already selling out and there’s no telling when or if this deal will return any time soon.

Our hands-on review will deliver a detailed breakdown of the riding experience and what you’re getting into here.

RadRover 6 Plus Features:

From city streets to mountain trails. Commute. Explore. Or simply do more. The ebike that started it all, does it all. Now in its sixth iteration, our flagship model combines durability and agility into one irresistible ride. Hop on and discover why this is the most imitated e-bike in the industry.

