Save up to $1,000 on 2024 Razer Blade gaming laptops and score a FREE copy of Star Wars Outlaws

We are now tracking a bunch of unmissable deals on Amazon that drop Razer’s Blade gaming laptops to some of the lowest prices we have seen. The discounted laptops include both the new Razer Blade 2024 models and the slightly older, yet still very powerful models, and you can save up to $1,000 right now depending on the machine you choose. Our favorite one of the lot is the Razer Blade 18 (2024) with Core i9-14900HX/32GB/1TB/4080 gaming laptop in black at $2,952.11 shipped. This is regularly a $3,700 laptop which is now seeing a solid $748 discount to mark the lowest price we have tracked since it got listed on Amazon a few months back. Head below for more details on this machine along with deals on other Razer Blade gaming laptops, all of which come with a free copy of the new Star Wars Outlaws game.

Powered by Intel’s new Core i9-14900HX unlocked processor and an NVIDIA RTX 4080 GPU, the Razer Blade 18 (2024) is one of the most powerful gaming laptops you can buy right now. The Razer Blade 18 model discounted today also comes with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of NVMe SSD. What’s also great about this laptop is that is features an 18-inch QHD+ 300Hz Mini LED display, which is great for both gaming and content consumption. Other highlights of the Razer Blade 18 gaming laptop include Thunderbolt 5 connectivity, Chrome RGB lighting, a free copy of the Star Wars Outlaws game with NVIDIA RTX 40 series bundle, and more.

The Razer Blade 18 (2024) is not the only model that is discounted today. We’re tracking deals on a bunch of other Razer gaming laptops as well, and they can be found below.

Notable deals on other Razer Blade gaming laptops

Razer Blade 18 (2024) gaming laptop features:

18″ QHD+ 300 Hz MINI LED DISPLAY — Get the smoothest visuals for creative work and games with a super fast display, make the experience truly pop with up to 1000 nits brightness and 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy

INTEL CORE I9-14900HX PROCESSOR — Game and create flawlessly with the most powerful mobile processor leveraging desktop-grade silicon; push performance even further with Overclock Mode in Razer Synapse

NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 40 SERIES GRAPHICS — Built with ultra efficient NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, NVIDIA brings a quantum leap in performance with AI-powered DLSS 3 that enables lifelike virtual worlds with full ray tracing

ULTRA EFFICIENT COOLING — To keep performance high and temperatures low, the laptop features the largest vapor chamber Razer has ever created, paired with a specially tuned 3-fan system for maximum thermal efficiency

THUNDERBOLT 5 EQUIPPED LAPTOP — With up to 3 times more bandwidth than the current leading connection protocol, the Blade 18 is made to support multiple high resolution monitors, high speed storage, and docking stations

