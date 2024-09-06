adidas Fall Savings Event takes up to 60% off sneakers, apparel, accessories, more from $5

adidas Fall Savings Event takes up to 60% off hundreds of styles with deals from $5. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can score deals on apparel for fall, snekaers, running shoes, accessories, and more. adiClub Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Racer TR23 Sneakers that are currently marked down to $56 and originally sold for $80. This style is available in thirteen color options and the cushioned base promotes comfort. It also has a flexible design and a curved base to help propel you forward. Plus, the rigids promote traction, which is perfect for fall outings. Rated 4.7/5 stars from adidas customers. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Essentials Warm-Up Track Jacket $39 (Orig. $55)
- Adilette Aqua Slides $18 (Orig. $25)
- Lite Racer Adapt 7.0 Shoes $49 (Orig. $70)
- Racer TR23 Sneakers $56 (Orig. $80)
- Performance Core Polo Shirt $42 (Orig. $60)
Our top picks for women include:
- Own the Run Jacket $45 (Orig. $90)
- Cloudfoam Pure Shoes $53 (Orig. $75)
- Racer TR23 Running Shoes $56 (Orig. $80)
- NMD_R1 Sneakers $65 (Orig. $130)
- Ultimate365 Tour Golf Dress $42 (Orig. $120)
