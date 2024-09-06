Eddie Bauer takes 30-50% off jackets and vests + extra 40% off clearance from $10

This weekend only, Eddie Bauer takes 30-50% off jackets and vests. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 40% off with promo code KAYAK40 at checkout. Adventure Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on orders of $75 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Windfoil Thermal Vest that’s currently marked down to $59, which is $40 off the original rate. This vest is available in two color options and a fantastic option for fall outings. The waterproof design helps to keep you dry and it has a zippered chest and hand pockets to store essentials as well. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Eddie Bauer customers. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Crested Peak Shirt Jacket $97 (Orig. $139)
- Windfoil Thermal Vest $59 (Orig. $99)
- Windfoil Thermal Jacket $101 (Orig. $169)
- Peninsula Shirt Jacket $111 (Orig. $159)
- On The Go Insulated Trench Coat $137 (Orig. $229)
- And even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Charly Jacket $107 (Orig. $179)
- Stratiform Tech Full-Zip Jacket $111 (Orig. $159)
- Charly Jacket $107 (Orig. $179)
- Trekker Vest $50 (Orig. $99)
- StratusTherm Down Vest $76 (Orig. $109)
- And even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!