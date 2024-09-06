Eddie Bauer takes 30-50% off jackets and vests + extra 40% off clearance from $10

Ali Smith -
FashionEddie Bauer
50% off From $10

This weekend only, Eddie Bauer takes 30-50% off jackets and vests. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 40% off with promo code KAYAK40 at checkout. Adventure Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on orders of $75 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Windfoil Thermal Vest that’s currently marked down to $59, which is $40 off the original rate. This vest is available in two color options and a fantastic option for fall outings. The waterproof design helps to keep you dry and it has a zippered chest and hand pockets to store essentials as well. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Eddie Bauer customers. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
