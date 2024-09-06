Discover Samsung Fall early access: Samsung Galaxy Flip/Fold 6 up to $1,320 off, FREE storage upgrades, $300 Samsung credits

The Discover Samsung Fall sale is now live in the early access phase with deep deals on Galaxy Buds 3 and Pro, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7, and more. But the deals are also carrying over to Samsung’s latest handsets as well. You’re looking at up to $1,320 in savings here across the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24+ as well as the new Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 by way of FREE storage upgrades on the 512GB models and as much as $1,200 in enhanced trade-in values – that’s a ton of potential credit here. Again, this is the early access sale, so you’ll need to hit the links on this post to see the full promotional offers come available to you (or so we have been told).

Samsung offering up to $1,320 off Galaxy Flip/Fold 6 with trades and FREE storage

If you happen to miss out on the early pre-order offers Samsung offered on its new Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 the Discover Samsung Fall sale is serving up some notable opportunities at some deals here once again with massive trade-in values you just won’t see on Amazon or elsewhere. The same goes for the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24+ – despite not being as fresh off the press as the new foldables, these are the brand’s current-generation, top-of-the-line flagship handsets with as much as $870 in savings up for grabs.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 $1,099 (Reg. $1,220) Free storage upgrade to 512GB + Up to $650 Enhanced Trade In

(Reg. $1,220) Galaxy Z Fold 6 $1,900 (Reg. $2,020) Free storage upgrade to 512GB + Up to $1200 Enhanced Trade In Plus $300 Samsung credit

(Reg. $2,020) Galaxy S24 Ultra from $1,250 (Reg. $1,420) Free storage upgrade to 512GB + Up to $700 Enhanced Trade In

(Reg. $1,420) Galaxy S24+ $1,000 (Reg. $1,200) Free storage upgrade to 512GB + Up to $600 Enhanced Trade In

(Reg. $1,200)

And if you’re set on your smartphone situation right now, you will want to at least peruse the other Discover Samsung Fall sale deals that are live right now on its latest wearables and Galaxy Buds:

