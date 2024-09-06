Save $650 on Samsung Galaxy Book 4 notebooks today + up to $600 trade-in credits

Samsung is giving early access to some huge discounts on its latest Galaxy Book laptops as we get ready to roll the red carpet for its annual Discover Samsung Fall Sale. You can get some enhanced trade-in credit starting today alongside straight up instant credit that can yield you one of the new Galaxy Book 4 notebooks for as low as $400. These early access deals offer some of the best prices you can find for these laptops, so head below fore more details.

Today’s deals as a part of early access to Discover Samsung Fall Sale are headlined by Samsung’s new Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC with the Snapdragon X Elite chip. You can snag one of these new Copilot+ PCs with up to $450 instant discount, dropping it down to its lowest price. Additionally, Samsung is also offering as much as $500 in trade-in value which you can stack on the instant discount to snag one for as little as $400.

Samsung’s Galaxy Book 4 Edge is one of the new Copilot+ PCs powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite chip. It sports a 14-inch AMOLED touchscreen panel and packs 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage alongside a dedicated NPU to power Microsoft’s new Copilot+ features. We’ve already tracked some solid discounts on this machine, but this might be the best time to cash in and get yourself a new Copilot+ PC.

Today’s Galaxy Book laptop offers:

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC features:

Copilot+ PCs. A new AI era begins: Turn your ideas from text prompts into generated artwork. With Recall*, search across time to find the content you need. Understand new languages instantly with Live Captions. Copilot+ PCs powered by the Snapdragon X Elite processor come with 45 Trillion Operations Per Second of NPU power, and they’re all set to transform the way you create, find and communicate.

Brace yourself for the ultimate 14″ 3K AMOLED screen experience: This bright, crisp and vivid screen experience is now a touchscreen. With Galaxy Book4 Edge, nothing comes between you and everything you need to accomplish. Handle your daily tasks and then kick back with your favorite entertainment on a spacious 14″ Dynamic 3K AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate that makes every experience supersmooth.

Snapdragon X Elite Processor: The Snapdragon X Elite Processor powering Copilot+ PCs ushers in a new era of performance, intelligence, and power efficiency for creators, collaborators, and engineers alike. Get astonishing processing speeds and power efficiency from a record-breaking CPU and NPU.

