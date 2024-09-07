New Spigen OneTap Pro 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand just hit the $60 Amazon all-time low

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering the best price yet on its new OneTap Pro (MagFit) 3-in-1 Qi2 15W Wireless Charging Stand at $59.99 shipped. Spigen is known for delivering notable value for your money, but this has to be one of the best prices we have tracked on a 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand that can juice up your iPhone 12 through 15 at the max 15W of power. This model debuted on Amazon in early July with a $100 price tag, but is now 40% off to deliver a new Amazon all-time low and the lowest price we can find.

We just had a chance to go hands-on on with Spigen’s unique new 3-in-1 model that also happens to a feature a sort of hidden fourth magnetic pad around back. This way you can neatly store MagSafe gear, like the MagSafe wallet that needs to be removed to charge up your phone, right on the stand. It is a solid option but with the official 15W of MagSafe power, and the fourth pad, it is a significantly more pricey one at $100 on sale.

The new OneTap Pro, however, delivers on the same output juice by way of Qi2 action to provide a far more affordable setup that can charge just as many pieces of gear at the same time. The main magnetic pad on the front for iPhone is joined by a Qi pad around back for your AirPods or other wireless charging headphones.

Jutting off to the side is where your Apple Watch charges. Just behind it, you’ll find a somewhat unique housing system that will allow you to thread your Apple Watch charger cable through and connect it internally to the stand’s charging system, leaving it completely encapsulated, clean, and out of sight. From there, just a single USB-C cable connects the charger to the power source.

Spigen OneTap Pro 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand features:

Fast and Premium 3-in-1 Charger: Durable non-slip charger with super fast Qi2 wireless charging up to 15W for MagSafe compatible iPhones and AirPods, while charging your Apple Watch. To ensure fast charging use a 35W wall adapter or higher. (Wall adapter not included.)

Sleek Cable Management: Reduce the amount of cables you use to charge all of your essential Apple devices.

Apple Watch Ready: Built-in mold for seamless Apple Watch charging for USB-A and USB-C Cables for safe, optimal charging. (Watch cable not included.)

LED Charging Sensor: Built-in LED Light indicates AirPods charging progress.

