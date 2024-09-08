Apple Pencil Pro with Find My on sale down at $115 today via Amazon

We haven’t seen very many price drops on Apple’s new pro-grade Pencil since it debuted alongside the M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air. But today Amazon is offering Apple Pencil Pro down at $114.99 shipped. The regularly $129 top-of-the-line Apple Pencil did fall to $110 for a brief time at Amazon in late July, but today’s deal is otherwise the lowest price we have tracked there since release.

It is still up at full price via Best Buy, for comparison – even the open-box listings there are selling for more right now.

Made specifically for the new M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air, they are in fact the only machines Apple says are compatible with Apple Pencil Pro (at least for now anyway). You’ll find a detailed breakdown of all this in our Apple Pencil Pro vs USB-C, 2, and 1 feature right here.

It is “loaded with intuitive features for ultimate creative control” including pixel-perfect precision, tilt and pressure sensitivity, and “low latency.”

Some of the advanced gesture controls include “squeeze and barrel roll to access tools, change brushes, and create strokes,” while haptic feedback allows users to “feel shapes snap into place.” The new pro Pencil will even generate a digital shadow on the new iPad Pro.

It attaches magnetically to the latest iPads for wireless pairing and charging alongside full Find My support so you can easily locate if misplaced.

Apple Pencil Pro features:

Apple Pencil Pro adds even more magical capabilities to help bring your ideas to life. New advanced features make marking up, taking notes, and creating a masterpiece more intuitive than ever. Squeeze. Apple Pencil Pro can sense when you squeeze it and brings up a new palette so you can quickly switch tools, line weights, and colors, thanks to a new sensor. Barrel roll. A new gyroscope allows you to rotate the Apple Pencil Pro for precise control of shaped pen and brush tools. Haptic feedback. A custom haptic engine provides feedback that you can feel. When you squeeze or double-tap, a light pulse confirms the action. Apple Pencil hover. Preview exactly where your Apple Pencil will touch down on your display. So you can write, sketch, and illustrate with even greater precision. Double-tap.

