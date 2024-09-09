Rare deal has Apple’s M4 iPad Pro-ready black Magic Mouse down at $85 via Amazon

Amazon is now offering another rare chance to score the official black Apple Magic Mouse down at $84.99 shipped. Deals aren’t exactly generous on the regular $99 Apple Magic Mouse, so any time we see anything more than $8 or $9 it’s worth a mention. This is nearly 15% off and matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon all year outside of a very brief drop to $80 for Prime Day this year – it jumped back up in price very quickly. Beyond that, only once has it dropped this low across all of 2024. Just so we are on the same page here, this is indeed a notable price for the black model, but you can regularly score the white model Magic Mouse for less than this – it is currently just under $68 on Amazon.

Unfortunately the matching black Apple Magic Keyboard isn’t seeing a notable deal today – it is still at $189.99 on Amazon, but for folks looking for the more stealthy black Magic Mouse, you can always cash in now and upgrade the rest of your setup after. I might argue the black Apple Magic Mouse is a sweet addition to a Space Black M4 iPad Pro – Apple’s top surface swiping action works great with iPad if you ask me – and MacBook Pro setup too.

The Multi-Touch surface joins “an optimized foot design lets Magic Mouse glide smoothly across your desk” alongside wireless Bluetooth connectivity to your gear. Nothing overly special here, just fantastic swiping action (I literally can’t even consider using a different mouse anymore, and I’ve tried) and the clean black Apple design.

Apple Magic Mouse features:

Magic Mouse is wireless and rechargeable, with an optimized foot design that lets it glide smoothly across your desk. The Multi-Touch surface allows you to perform simple gestures such as swiping between web pages and scrolling through documents. The rechargeable battery will power your Magic Mouse for about a month or more between charges. It’s ready to go right out of the box and pairs automatically with your Mac, and it includes a woven USB-C to Lightning Cable that lets you pair and charge by connecting to a USB-C port on your Mac.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!