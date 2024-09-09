Logitech’s popular MX Master 3S mouse is down to its lowest price at $83 on Amazon

Update: Logitech’s MX Master 3S in black has dropped further down to $82.58 shipped on Amazon. This is the lowest price we have tracked for this mouse, so head below for more details in the original post to see if you want to snag one for your setup.

As a part of its ongoing Labor Day sale, Amazon is now offering the Logitech MX Master 3S in white for $84.99 shipped. This is down from the usual $100 price tag, marking a rare chance to snag it at one of the lowest prices we have tracked for it. Today’s $15 discount is the second-best price we have tracked so far this year, and it is also within $2 of its all-time low from last year. Head below for more details.

The Logitech MX Master 3S features an 8,000 DPI sensor in a popular ergonomic form factor and it comes with silent switches to signify the 3S naming scheme. This particular mouse works well with both Macs and Windows PCs over a Bluetooth connection and lasts for up to 70 hours on a single charge. It offers USB-C charging, and it also supports other features popular in the MX Master lineup such as “ultrafast” MagSpeed scrolling, app-specific customizations, Flow cross-computer control, and much more.

If you’re looking to add something a bit more ergonomic to your setup, then check out Logitech’s Lift Vertical mouse at $59.99 shipped on Amazon, which is the lowest price we have tracked for it. It is known to be more comfortable during prolonged work sessions and is down from its usual price of $70.

Logitech MX Master 3S features:

Logitech MX Master 3S Performance Wireless Mouse Introducing Logitech MX Master 3S – an iconic mouse remastered. Use MX Master 3S cordless computer mouse to work on any surface – even glass – with the upgraded 8000 DPI sensor with customizable sensitivity. MX Master 3S Bluetooth mouse introduces Quiet Clicks – offering the same satisfying feel but with 90% less click noise.

