Skip the M4 tax and score an 11-inch 1TB M2 iPad Pro at $550 off today: $949 w/ 1-yr. Apple warranty

Woot is now offering $500 off brand new condition 11-inch M2 iPad Pro models. You can land the 1TB configuration down at $949 or the 2TB model at $1,299, both with free shipping for Prime members (a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise). You’re looking at the previous-generation model that still fetches a regular price tag at $1,499 and $1,899 via places like Best Buy. You will find them on sale there right now for $1,099 and $1,499 respectively, but Woot has those prices beat by a long shot and is shipping them with the full 1-year Apple warranty today.

Apple’s It’s Glowtime event is set to kick off later today with our first official look at the new iPhone 16 models and more, but one thing we won’t be seeing is a new iPad Pro and folks looking to side step the pricey new models can save a ton today on the M2 release.

While the model we are featuring here today certainly isn’t the new M4 model, an 11-inch 1TB M4 iPad Pro carries a $1,599 list price and will cost you at least $1,479 on sale at Amazon right now. That’s $530 more than the M2 model on sale here today.

And all things considered, at least for folks that don’t absolutely need the latest and greatest, the M2 model at $500 off is still a solid Apple tablet experience. The 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color joins a 12MP Wide camera and a 10MP Ultra Wide back camera alongside Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, and the USB-C connector to hook up with portable drives and other externals. Alongside ongoing support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and Apple Pencil (USB-C), the machine runs on the same M2 chip as the brand new iPad Airs and comes powered by an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU.

M2 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro. With astonishing performance, superfast wireless connectivity, and next-generation Apple Pencil experience. Plus, powerful new productivity and collaboration features in iPadOS 16. iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad. Brilliant 11-inch Liquid Retina display¹ with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color. M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide back camera, and LiDAR Scanner for immersive AR. 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage. Stay connected with ultrafast Wi-Fi 6E. USB-C connector with support for Thunderbolt / USB 4.

