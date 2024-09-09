Nike Fall Flash Sale is live! Save 25% off orders of $150 with this promo code

Ali Smith -
FashionNike
25% off orders of $150+

The Nike Fall Flash Sale is live and offering 25% off orders of $150 or more with code LOCKITIN at checkout. NikePlus Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the InfinityRN 4 Road Running Shoes for men that are currently marked down to $120, which is $40 off the original rate. These shoes are an incredible option for fall runs or workouts. The cushioned insole gives you a springy step as well as comfort. Plus, the highly breathable design is flexible and supportive to prevent injury. You can choose from 16 fun color options and it also comes in a regular or extra wide design, to compliment every foot. Find even more deals by heading below, and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
