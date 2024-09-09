OnePlus Open foldable smartphone returns to $1,300 low with $400 in savings

Justin Kahn -
While we did recently feature a very notable deal on the more pricey upgraded 1TB model, Amazon is now offering one of its best prices ever on the 16GB/512GB OnePlus Open foldable down at $1,299.99 shipped. This deal is also available directly from OnePlus. You’re looking at a regularly $1,700 smartphone that is now seeing a straight up $400 cash discount. This is matching the Prime Day offer we spotted back in July on the most affordable OnePlus Open configuration to deliver a deal on par with the best we have tracked since its debuted in 2023. 

While this might not be the pricey and sick-looking Crimson Shadow model, I am a fan of the black and, especially, the Emerald paint jobs on this one too. Not to mention the fact that it’s now $600 less expensive.

In our hands-on review we said the Open delivers “stellar foldable hardware and a wild multitasking system.” The OnePlus Open features a 7.82-inch main display with 2,800 nits peak brightness alongside a 6.31-inch screen on the outside. Landing as one of the lightest foldables on the market in its class, it features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip at the heart of the operation with an onboard Hasselblad camera system and 48MP rear shooter array. 

Elsewhere in OnePlus deals, this morning also ushered in a notable promotion on its latest tablet. You can now score the new OnePlus Pad 2 tablet with a FREE pair of $100 OnePlus Buds 3 down $500 to deliver $150 in savings. All of the details you need on this offer are waiting right here

OnePlus Open features:

Thin & Light Design: The OnePlus Open is the thinnest & lightest foldable in North America*. With aerospace-grade materials & a custom Flexion hinge design, the OnePlus Open delivers an ergonomic user experience. With carbon fiber support structures & titanium alloy, the Open is as durable as it is premium. OnePlus Open features a 6.31″ exterior display & 7.82″ foldable interior display. Experience a premium viewing experience with a near-invisible crease, Dolby Vision, & 10-bit color, & 2800 nits peak brightness.

