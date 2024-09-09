Massive price drop knocks Yamaha’s YDX-MORO e-Bike down to $1,919 (Reg. $4,799)

Yamaha is offering a gigantic price drop on its premium YDX-MORO e-Bike right now via the official site. You’re looking at a regularly high-end $4,799 e-bike that will drop down to $1,919 in the cart – you will only see the discounted price after adding it to your cart. While there are some delivery and pickup limitations here, you can simply input your postal code on the listing page to uncover your options. And considering how deep a deal this is on quite a lauded electric riding experience, it is more than worth bringing to everyone’s attention. There’s no telling how long this might last, but we can find it available for delivery and/or pickup in several locations across the country right now.

The Yamaha YDX-MORO e-Bike on sale here today comes in the Desert Yellow colorway and three different sizes. It is also worth noting that after the warranty is registered, new customers that purchase this bike between now and November 4, 2024 will receive a second battery free of charge – the second battery and battery end cap ($1,400 value) will be shipped directly to the registered owner at no cost. This promotion also comes with a “five-year factory limited warranty applies to drive unit, battery, and frame and rigid fork.”

The YDX-MORO sports a 500Wh battery with a charge-life indicator and self-diagnosis display that can be juiced back up with a 4-hour charge. It powers the PW-X2 onboard motor (250W Nominal, 500W Max) that can drive you at 20MPH with Quad Sensor System that features an integrated speed sensor as part of rear hub.

On top of that, you’ll find a Yamaha anti-slip finish with hand rail tail saddle, 11-speed Shimano SLX shifters, SHIMANO SLX Long-Cage derailleur, Magura MT30 brakes (front: 4-piston, rear: 2-piston) with a RockShox Deluxe Select + rear chock system, and RockShox Revelation RC Boost 160mm fork.

And here’s everything you need to know about the onboard control switch and computer:

Power-level control switch, plus AUTOMATIC support mode, control switch, stop watch, distance units, power-level LED on/off, Bluetooth connectivity, USB power, USB connectivity, cycling function display items, time adjustment, 3-color LED power assist level light indicator and push assist button

Get a closer look in our launch coverage over at Electrek.

Yamaha YDX-MORO e-Bike features:

As a kid, it was all about cotton candy, the giant lollipop, and taffy. Now, the stickiness you crave is for more traction on the trail. The low center of gravity and always-active suspension of the YDX-MORO will keep your tread firmly planted corner after corner after corner. Even if you’re riding with your dentist.

